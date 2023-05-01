There is a party going on in Naples and that is because Napoli is close to winning their third Serie A title in their history. While the Southern Italian club almost won their title over the weekend, they will need a win against Udinese on Thursday to clinch the elusive title.

Nonetheless Napoli is still thinking about next season and the team coached by Luciano Spalletti has a 22-year-old creative midfielder in their sights. That player is Atlanta United’s Thiago Almada, who has been tearing up Major League Soccer in 2023.

Almada has already won a World Cup and scored for the Argentine national team since his move to MLS and in 2023 has 4 goals in 6 games and is tied for fourth in assists with 5.

Napoli after Thiago Almada

According to Fichajes.Net, Napoli have been following Thiago Almada for some time now and see the Argentine as a big upgrade for the squad come next season. According to sources Almada would command a transfer fee between $30- 40 million.

Almada has been a huge success case for MLS, already coming in as a big prospect via Velez Sarsfield in Argentina, in his two seasons in MLS Almada has 11 goals in 37 games. Almada was seen as a short-term big signing by Atlanta United and it looks very difficult that Napoli will agree to allow the youngster to stay until the end of the 2023 MLS season and will try to move him in the summer.

For MLS, a fee in the range of $30 million would make Almada the biggest outgoing sale in league history.