Necaxa vs Cruz Azul: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free the Liga MX Clausura 2023 in your country today

Necaxa and Cruz Azul meet in the Liga MX Clausura 2023 today. This game will take place at Estadio Victoria de Aguascalientes in Aguascalientes. The home team needs to win a game to get out of the losing streak. Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game live in the US on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

Necaxa couldn't do anything during the last two weeks to avoid the losses against Atletico San Luis 2-3 and Club Leon 1-2.

Cruz Azul started the last phase of Liga MX with a 1-1 draw against Tijuana, but after that good game they lost a recent game against Monterrey 2-3 at home.

Necaxa vs Cruz Azul: Kick-Off Time

Necaxa and Cruz Azul play for the Liga MX Clausura 2023 on Saturday, January 21 at Estadio Victoria de Aguascalientes in Aguascalientes.

Argentina: 12:10 AM January 22

Costa Rica: 9:10 PM

Mexico: 9:10 PM

United States: 10:10 PM

Necaxa vs Cruz Azul: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Las Estrellas

Costa Rica: TUDN

Mexico: TUDN, Las Estrellas, TUDN En Vivo, VIX+

United States: FuboTV (7-day free trial), TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, Univision