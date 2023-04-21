The finest goalkeepers of all time have been a key part of the success of the world's best teams. Have a look at the goalkeepers who earn the most right now, according to Capology.

Neither Thibaut Courtois nor Alisson Becker: Who is the highest-paid goalkeeper at the moment?

One may say that a goalie is the team's savior. The player prevents the other team from scoring by either intercepting or blocking the incoming balls before they can reach their own goalposts. A single error from this individual might be disastrous for the squad.

Keepers are essential in both the offensive and defensive phases. The finest teams in the world have always been backed by the best goalkeepers in history. As a result, the majority of the best players in this position in the world are members of national teams or participate in international competitions.

The best goalkeepers of all time hold the records for most shutouts, fewest goals allowed, most games played, and other statistical categories. Because of their essential role, they also command substantial salaries in the sport of football.

Which goalkeeper earns the most money in football?

The success or failure of a team frequently rests on the shoulders of the goalkeeper, whose job it is to protect the goal. Manchester United lost 3-0 (5-2 on aggregate) in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League Quarter-Finals clash after David de Gea made two costly errors.

His present position as the highest-paid goalkeeper in the world only makes his recent performance more disappointing. Surprisingly, his salary is more than three times that of Manchester City's standout goalkeeper, Ederson. The Spaniard also narrowly beats off Oblak and Neuer for first place.

Meanwhile, the disparity is significant when comparing them with Milan's Mike Maignan and Inter's Andre Onana, the goalkeepers that each team has in the UEFA Champions League Semi-Finals. Considering the Frenchman is now the most in-form 'keeper in the world, his current weekly salary of £60,000 is shockingly cheap. His competitor in the city, Onana, pulls in £65,371 weekly.

Take a look at the top 15 highest-paid goalkeepers in football/soccer as per Capology:

15. Ederson (Manchester City) - £100,000-a-week

14. Dean Henderson (Nottingham Forest) - £100,000-a-week

13. Steve Mandanada (Rennes) - £111,216-a-week

12. Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa) - £120,000-a-week

11. Alphonse Areola (West Ham) - £120,000-a-week

10. Jordan Pickford (Everton) - £125,000-a-week

9. Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea) - £150,000-a-week

8. Alisson Becker (Liverpool) - £150,000-a-week

7. Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona) - £152,816-a-week

6.Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus) - £204,434-a-week

5. Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG) - £216,150-a-week

4. Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) - £254,694-a-week

3. Jan Oblak (Ateltico Madrid) - £353,685-a-week

2. Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich) - £356,572-a-week

1. David De Gea (Manchester United) - £375,000-a-week