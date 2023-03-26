The Netherlands will welcome Gibraltar at De Kuip in Rotterdam on Monday, March 27, 2023, in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Group B Matchday 2 soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
This will be their third overall meeting. No surprises here as the Netherlands are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on both occasions so far. Gibraltar are yet to claim a victory to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw.
Their last match was played on October 11, 2021, when the Oranje trashed Los Llanis 6-0 in the World Cup 2022 Qualifiers. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash for the first time since then, this time in the qualification stage for the 2024 European Championship.
Netherlands vs Gibraltar: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (Next day)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Gibraltar: 8:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 7:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
India: 1:15 AM (Next day)
Israel: 9:45 PM
Jamaica: 2:45 PM
Kenya: 10:45 PM
Malaysia: 3:45 AM (Next day)
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 8:45 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 8:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
South Africa: 9:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Netherlands vs Gibraltar: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium
Brazil: Star+
Canada: DAZN
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport Denmark
France: L'Equipe Web, L'Equipe, Molotov, Free
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now
Gibraltar: GBC
Greece: Nova Sports 1
India: JioTV, Sony LIV
International: UEFA.tv
Israel: Sport 1
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Malaysia: sooka, Astro Supersport, Astro Go
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Netherlands: NPO Start, NPO 3/Zapp
New Zealand: SKY Go NZ
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria
Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 2
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
South Africa: SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv App
Sweden: V Sport Extra, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN
United Kingdom: Viaplay Xtra
United States: Fubo (free trial), Fox Soccer Plus