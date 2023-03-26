Netherlands and Gibraltar will square off on Monday at De Kuip in Group B of the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

The Netherlands will welcome Gibraltar at De Kuip in Rotterdam on Monday, March 27, 2023, in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Group B Matchday 2 soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

This will be their third overall meeting. No surprises here as the Netherlands are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on both occasions so far. Gibraltar are yet to claim a victory to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw.

Their last match was played on October 11, 2021, when the Oranje trashed Los Llanis 6-0 in the World Cup 2022 Qualifiers. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash for the first time since then, this time in the qualification stage for the 2024 European Championship.

Netherlands vs Gibraltar: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (Next day)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Gibraltar: 8:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 1:15 AM (Next day)

Israel: 9:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM (Next day)

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 8:45 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

South Africa: 9:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Netherlands vs Gibraltar: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium

Brazil: Star+

Canada: DAZN

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport Denmark

France: L'Equipe Web, L'Equipe, Molotov, Free

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now

Gibraltar: GBC

Greece: Nova Sports 1

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

International: UEFA.tv

Israel: Sport 1

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Malaysia: sooka, Astro Supersport, Astro Go

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Netherlands: NPO Start, NPO 3/Zapp

New Zealand: SKY Go NZ

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 2

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

South Africa: SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv App

Sweden: V Sport Extra, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN

United Kingdom: Viaplay Xtra

United States: Fubo (free trial), Fox Soccer Plus