The PSG superstar was very straight forward with his comments regarding Jakub Jankto coming out as gay.

Jakub Jankto is the latest former or current soccer player to come out as gay, the 27-year-old Czech Republic midfielder uploaded a video on social media where he stated he “did not want to hide anymore”.

Jankto coming out raises the number of openly gay active professional soccer players to nine. Jakub Jankto has played topflight soccer in Serie A, La Liga, and now on loan at Czech Republic playing for big time club Sparta Praga. Jankto has been capped 45 times by his national team and scored 4 goals, playing in the 2020 Euros.

Ahead of PSG’s major UEFA Champions League clash with Bayern Munich, Neymar was asked about Jankto and the Brazilian superstar was extremely supportive of the Sparta Praga player decision to come out as gay.

Neymar on Jakub Jankto

Neymar answered the question regarding Jankto speaking about the need to abolish racism, homophobia, and other indifferences from the game. The PSG star also stated, "All human beings have the right to be whatever they want and whoever they want to be."

Neymar is now in his sixth season at PSG and currently has 17 goals in 27 games in the present campaign. In his six years at PSG Neymar has 117 goals in 171 games and 12 championships (all domestic) with the club.