Nottingham Forest take on Manchester United at The City Ground in Nottingham for the 2022-2023 EFL CUP Semi-finals. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022-2023 EFL CUP Semi-finals

Nottingham Forest and Manchester United meet in the 2022-2023 EFL CUP Semi-finals. This game will take place at The City Ground in Nottingham. The home team knows that the visitors are hurt after a recent loss. Here is all the detailed information about this EFL CUP Semi-finals game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Nottingham Forest have not lost a game since December 27 last year, so far they have a winning streak of two draws and two wins with the most recent game being a draw against Bournemouth 1-1 on the road.

Manchester United couldn't do anything to avoid the recent loss against Arsenal 3-2, but at least they didn't stop trying to win or tie the game until the last minute.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United: Date

Nottingham Forest and Manchester United play for the 2022-2023 EFL CUP Semi-finals on Wednesday, January 25 at The City Ground in Nottingham. The home team has a winning streak and they are ready to defend it at all costs.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United at the 2022-2023 EFL CUP Semi-finals

This game for the 2022-2023 EFL CUP Semi-finals, Nottingham Forest and Manchester United at the The City Ground in Nottingham on Wednesday, January 25, will be broadcast in the US by ESPN+.