Matchday 31 of the 2022-23 Premier League season will feature a meeting between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United at City Ground in Nottingham on Sunday, April 16, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
It will be their 12th encounter in the EPL. As may be expected, Manchester United have dominated head-to-head encounters with a perfect record of eight wins, while Nottingham Forest have only managed one win. There have also been two draws to this day.
On December 27, 2022, at Old Trafford in Manchester, the most recent meeting between these two teams concluded in a convincing 3-0 victory for the Red Devils. Their rematch in the 2022-2023 Premier League season promises to be an even more thrilling contest.
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 1:30 PM
Australia: 2:30 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 10:30 PM
Belgium: 5:30 PM
Brazil: 1:30 PM
Canada: 11:30 AM (ET)
Croatia: 5:30 PM
Denmark: 5:30 PM
Egypt: 6:30 PM
France: 5:30 PM
Germany: 5:30 PM
Ghana: 4:30 PM
Greece: 6:30 PM
India: 10:00 PM
Indonesia: 10:30 AM (Next day)
Ireland: 4:30 PM
Israel: 6:30 PM
Italy: 5:30 PM
Jamaica: 11:30 AM
Kenya: 6:30 PM
Malaysia: 12:30 PM (Next day)
Mexico: 10:30 AM
Morocco: 5:30 PM
Netherlands: 5:30 PM
New Zealand: 5:30 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 5:30 PM
Norway: 5:30 PM
Poland: 5:30 PM
Portugal: 4:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM
Serbia: 5:30 PM
Singapore: 12:30 AM (Next day)
South Africa: 6:30 PM
Spain: 5:30 PM
Sweden: 5:30 PM
Switzerland: 5:00 3M
UAE: 8:30 PM
UK: 4:30 PM
United States: 11:30 AM (ET)
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2
Belgium: Play Sports 1, Play Sports, VOOsport World 1
Brazil: Star+, ESPN, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO
Canada: Fubo Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, See
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: Free, Canal+ France
Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Top Event
Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select HD2, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: Sky Sport Football, NOW TV, Sky Sport 4K, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro Supersport
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Norway: Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1, 222 Hub Premier 2
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League
South Sudan: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now
Spain: DAZN 2, Movistar+, DAZN
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Canal+ France, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra
United States: Fubo (Free Trial), NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, Telemundo