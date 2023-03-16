Paris Saint-Germain and Rennes will face off at Parc des Princes in Paris on Matchday 28 of the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream free this French Ligue 1 soccer match in the US.
This will be their 73rd league meeting. No surprises here as Paris Saint-Germain have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 34 games so far; Stade Rennais have celebrated a victory 21 times to this day, and the remaining 17 matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on April 17, 2022, when the game ended in a surprising 2-1 win for the Parisians at home in Paris. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Ligue 1 season.
When will PSG vs Rennes be played?
The 2022-23 Ligue 1 Round 28 game between Paris Saint-Germain and Rennes will be played on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Parc des Princes in Paris.
PSG vs Rennes: Time by State in the US
ET: 12:05 PM
CT: 11:05 AM
MT: 10:05 AM
PT: 9:05 AM
How to watch PSG vs Rennes
The French league match to be played between PSG and Rennes in the 28th round of the Ligue 1 2022/23 season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States. Other options include beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.