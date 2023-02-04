PSG and Toulouse meet in the 2022-2023 Ligue 1. This game will take place at Parc des Princes in Paris. The home team must play this game without two key players who could be decisive in winning. Here is all the detailed information about this Ligue 1 game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
PSG are in the first spot of the Ligue 1 standings with a record of 16-3-2, they won a recent game against Montpellier 3-1 on the road.
Toulouse don't know what it's like to lose in the last five weeks, the most recent win for them was against Troyes 4-1 at home.
PSG vs Toulouse: Kick-Off Time
PSG and Toulouse play for the 2022-2023 Ligue 1 on Saturday, February 4 at Parc des Princes in Paris.
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Australia: 3:00 AM February 5
Bangladesh: 10:00 PM
Belgium: 5:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Cameroon: 5:00 PM
Canada: 11:00 AM
Costa Rica: 10:00 AM
Croatia: 5:00 PM
Denmark: 5:00 PM
Ecuador: 11:00 AM
Egypt: 6:00 PM
France: 5:00 PM
Germany: 5:00 PM
Ghana: 4:00 PM
India: 10:00 PM
Indonesia: 12:00 AM February 5
Iran: 8:00 PM
Ireland: 4:00 PM
Israel: 6:00 PM
Italy: 5:00 PM
Jamaica: 11:00 PM
Japan: 1:00 AM February 5
Kenya: 7:00 PM
Malaysia: 12:00 AM February 5
Mexico: 10:00 PM
Morocco: 5:00 PM
Netherlands: 5:00 PM
New Zealand: 5:00 AM February 5
Nigeria: 5:00 PM
Norway: 5:00 PM
Poland: 5:00 PM
Portugal: 4:00 PM
Qatar: 7:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7:00 PM
Senegal: 4:00 PM
Serbia: 5:00 PM
Singapore: 12:00 AM February 5
South Africa: 6:00 PM
South Korea: 1:00 AM February 5
Spain: 5:00 PM
Sweden: 5:00 PM
Switzerland: 5:00 PM
Tanzania: 7:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 12:00 PM
Tunisia: 5:00 PM
Uganda: 7:00 PM
UAE: 8:00 PM
UK: 4:00 PM
United States: 11:00 AM
PSG vs Toulouse: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+, TV5MONDE Amérique Latine
Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, Star+, ESPN2, ESPN4, TV5MONDE Amérique Latine
Canada: FuboTV Canada, Fanatiz Canada, TV5, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: Amazon Prime Video
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: TV5Monde Afrique, StarTimes App
Greece: Nova Sports News
India: TV5MONDE Asie
Indonesia: TV5MONDE Asie, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia
Israel: 5Plus
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 254
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Kenya: TV5Monde Afrique, StarTimes App
Malaysia: TV5MONDE Asie, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: TV5MONDE Amérique Latine, Star+, ESPN Mexico
Morocco: TV5Monde Maghreb, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Docu
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: TV5Monde Afrique, StarTimes App
Norway: Direktesport
Philippines: beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD, TV5MONDE Asie, beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 4 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: K-SPORT 1, Arena Sport 2 Serbia
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, TV5MONDE Asie
South Africa: TV5Monde Afrique, StarTimes App
Sudan: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TV5Monde Afrique, TV5Monde Maghreb
Sweden: SportExpressen Play
Switzerland: Blue Sport 6, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United States: FuboTV (7-day free trial), beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, TV5 Monde, beIN SPORTS CONNECT