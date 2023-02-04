PSG take on Toulouse at Parc des Princes in Paris for the 2022-2023 Ligue 1. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

PSG vs Toulouse: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 Ligue 1 in your country

PSG and Toulouse meet in the 2022-2023 Ligue 1. This game will take place at Parc des Princes in Paris. The home team must play this game without two key players who could be decisive in winning. Here is all the detailed information about this Ligue 1 game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

PSG are in the first spot of the Ligue 1 standings with a record of 16-3-2, they won a recent game against Montpellier 3-1 on the road.

Toulouse don't know what it's like to lose in the last five weeks, the most recent win for them was against Troyes 4-1 at home.

PSG vs Toulouse: Kick-Off Time

PSG and Toulouse play for the 2022-2023 Ligue 1 on Saturday, February 4 at Parc des Princes in Paris.

