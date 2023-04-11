The former England midfielder discussed his life of excess off the pitch on a reality television show.

Paul Gascoigne, 55, was once one of the brightest and best players in England. Gascoigne played for Newcastle, Spurs, Rangers, and Lazio among others and was a creative, quick and technically gifted playmaker.

Along the way the 1990 World Cup veteran had struggled with alcohol addiction through most of his life. Almost being near death as a result of it in 2013.

Now on the reality TV show "Scared Of The Dark", Gazza opened up about living with his addiction and how close he came to death.

Paul Gascoigne on nearly dying

"I’m not scared of anything, because of what I’ve been through in my life… People keep saying, 'You’ve got more lives than a cat'. That’s because I have.

"I’ve had near death experience, 36 operations, I’ve died a couple of times and they’ve put me in a coma for 18 days." Gascoigne will star along side seven other celebrities where he will be placed in a pitch black bunker for eight days and have to complete challenges.