Pays de Cassel take on PSG at Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens for the ROUND OF 32 of the 2022-2023 Coupe de France. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Pays de Cassel vs PSG: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022-2023 Coupe de France

Pays de Cassel and PSG meet in the ROUND OF 32 of the 2022-2023 Coupe de France. This game will take place at Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens. The home team had a long journey to get here. Here is all the detailed information about this Coupe de France game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

Pays de Cassel had to win multiple games from the group stage within the tournament being the most recent victory during the Round of 64 against Wasquehal Football 1-1 (5-4 penalties).

PSG did not play in the early phases of the Coupe de France as they are a top tier Ligue 1, but they played in the Round of 64 and won against LB Châteauroux 3-1 on the road.

Pays de Cassel vs PSG: Date

Pays de Cassel and PSG play for the 2022-2023 Coupe de France on Monday, January 23 at Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens. The home team must be careful with the visitors as they are dangerous with their forwards.

Pays de Cassel vs PSG: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Pays de Cassel vs PSG at the 2022-2023 Coupe de France

This game for the 2022-2023 Coupe de France, Pays de Cassel and PSG at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens on Monday, January 23, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App.