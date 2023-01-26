The greatest coach in the history of FC Barcelona is ready to return home. Read here to find out the incredible statement made by Pep Guardiola.

Pep Guardiola is one of the greatest minds in soccer history. The amazing amount of trophies, and the brilliant style of play, make his coaching status almost legendary after leading FC Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

In Barcelona, Pep Guardiola gave the club their Golden Era thanks to a fantastic generation of players like Lionel Messi, Xavi, Andres Iniesta and Carles Puyol. Though he didn't won the Champions League at Bayern Munich, the club dazzled Germany and the world with Pep's signature on the field. Then, Guardiola made Manchester City a powerhouse winning four of the last five Premier Leagues.

Now, Pep Guardiola might be ready for a change. A few days ago, he even questioned if his players at Manchester City were still hungry to win titles. So, in an unexpected turn of events, Guardiola said it loud and clear. Read here to check out his feelings towards a possible return to Barcelona.

Pep Guardiola is ready for a return to FC Barcelona

Prior to the FA Cup match against Arsenal in the fourth round, Pep Guardiola was asked if he ever saw Mikel Arteta's desire to one day become the Gunners coach. Arteta was Pep's assistant during many years with Manchester City.

So, in an incredible answer, Pep Guardiola not only spoke about Mikel Arteta and Arsenal. He went further to announce that, if FC Barcelona call him, he is finally ready to return home.

"I remember that when we were together here (Manchester City), when we scored a lot of goals with our opponents he'll (Mikel Arteta) always jump and celebrate except with one team. It was Arsenal. So, in that moment I said, that guy likes Arsenal. It's like me. I'm training here whatever, asisstant coach, Barcelona call me, I will go to Barcelona. It's my club."