Porto and Academico de Viseu meet in the 2022-2023 Taca da Liga Semi-finals. This game will take place at Estádio Dr. Magalhães Pessoa in Leiria. The visitors are one of the most dangerous underdogs in the tournament. Here is all the detailed information about this Taca da Liga game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Porto won in the quarterfinals against Gil Vicente 2-0 in what was a relatively easy game for them. Porto were dominant during the Group Stage and it is very likely that they will reach the final.

Academico from Viseu are in the knockout stage after winning their group by 8 points, that group was tight from the first day. Academico won in the quarterfinals against Boavista 2-1.

Porto vs Academico de Viseu: Kick-Off Time

Porto and Academico de Viseu play for the 2022-2023 Taca da Liga Semi-finals on Wednesday, January 25 at Estádio Dr. Magalhães Pessoa in Leiria.

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

South Africa: 9:45 PM

Porto vs Academico de Viseu: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Brazil: Star+, GUIGO, ESPN2, NOW NET e Claro

Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia

Ghana: Startimes Sports Life, StarTimes App

Mexico: Star+, ESPN3 Mexico

Nigeria: Startimes Sports Life, StarTimes App

Portugal: Sport TV+, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

South Africa: Startimes Sports Life, StarTimes App