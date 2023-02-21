The Saudi Pro League continues to target new big-name players after the highly publicized arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. According to reports, Al-Nassr are after another Premier League veteran.

Cristiano Ronaldo shocked the soccer community in the winter transfer window. Shortly after a sad ending to the 2022 World Cup with Portugal, the 38-year-old star agreed to a massive deal with Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Nassr.

After burning all his bridges with Manchester United, Ronaldo decided it was time to leave Europe to try a new challenge in the Gulf state. It's a whole new experience for the Portuguese, but the €200m he makes per year are certainly worth it.

Ronaldo's arrival has taken the Saudi Pro League's popularity to a new level, increasing the competition's awareness and interest around the world. On the heels of this move, the league could land another Premier League veteran soon.

Cristiano Ronaldo could be joined by Wilfried Zaha at Al-Nassr

According to The Evening Standard, Wilfried Zaha has interest from three Saudi Arabian clubs ahead of the summer transfer window. The 30-year-old's contract with Crystal Palace is up in the summer and he may consider taking his talents to the Saudi Por League.

Apart from Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad, Zaha is understood to be on the radar of Cristiano Ronaldo's team. Playing next to the Portuguese star could be compelling enough for the Ivory Coast to join Al-Nassr, who would also offer him a lucrative contract.