For the Matchday 3 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023, Pumas UNAM will play against Leon. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Pumas UNAM and Leon will face against each other at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario in what will the Matchday 3 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

They play two teams that currently occupy the middle of the standings and that seek to reach the top positions. Both teams have the same score so far, 3 points, but with one caveat: the locals Pumas UNAM have 1 win and 1 loss, while the visitors Leon have only 1 win and still have to recover 1 game.

The local team began with a victory against Juarez FC, but then they would lose in Matchday 2 categorically 3-0 against Santos Laguna. In the case of the visitors, they come from winning their Matchday 2 game 2-1 against Necaxa, although the Matchday 1 game against Mazatlan will bring it back at the end of March.

Pumas UNAM vs Leon: Kick-Off Time

Pumas UNAM will face Leon for the Matchday 3 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023 this Sunday, January 22 at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario.

Argentina: 3 PM

Costa Rica: 12 PM

Dominican Republic: 2 PM

El Salvador: 12 PM

Guatemala: 12 PM

Honduras: 12 PM

Mexico: 12 PM

Nicaragua: 12 PM

Puerto Rico: 2 PM

USA: 1 PM (ET)

Pumas UNAM vs Leon: TV Channel and Live Streaming

International: Bet365

Mexico: VIX+

Puerto Rico: ViX

USA: ViX

