Barcelona will visit Rayo Vallecano this Wednesday, April 26 in what will be the Matchday 31 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
It is undoubtedly the great opportunity for Barcelona. An unbeatable chance to practically secure the La Liga championship. The defeat of Real Madrid against Girona will allow the "Cules", with the victory, to obtain a difference of 14 points with 21 still in dispute.
That's why they should do their best to get the 3 points. Their rivals will be Rayo Vallecano, a team that is currently in 11th position with 40 points and seeks to get closer to the qualification positions for international cups.
Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 8:00 AM (April 27)
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (April 27)
Belgium: 10:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Canada: 4:00 PM
Croatia: 10:00 PM
Denmark: 10:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 10:00 PM
Germany: 10:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
Greece: 11:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (April 27)
Indonesia: 4:00 AM (April 27)
Ireland: 9:00 PM
Israel: 11:00 PM
Italy: 10:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (April 27)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 10:00 PM
Netherlands: 10:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM (April 27)
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 10:00 PM
Philippines: 4:00 AM (April 27)
Poland: 10:00 PM
Portugal: 9:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Serbia: 10:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (April 27)
South Africa: 10:00 PM
Spain: 10:00 PM
Sweden: 10:00 PM
Switzerland: 10:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM (April 27)
UK: 9:00 PM
United States: 4:00 PM (ET)
Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN3 Argentina
Australia: Optus Sports
Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium
Canada: TSN3, TSN+
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Greece: Nova Sports 1
India: Sports18, JioTV, Sports18 HD
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia
International: Bet365
Ireland: LaLigaTV, Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 2
Israel: OneSport
Italy: DAZN
Kenya: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now
Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere
Morocco: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria
Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play
Philippines: beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Poland: Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport Online
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv App, SuperSport Laliga
Spain: DAZN, DAZN LaLiga
Sweden: C More Football, C More Sweden, Discovery+
Switzerland: Blue Sport 8, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, ALL
United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 2, LaLigaTV, Viaplay UK
USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN Sports, ESPN+