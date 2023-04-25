Rayo Vallecano will receive Barcelona in a game valid for the Matchday 31 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Barcelona will visit Rayo Vallecano this Wednesday, April 26 in what will be the Matchday 31 of the 2022/2023 La Liga.

It is undoubtedly the great opportunity for Barcelona. An unbeatable chance to practically secure the La Liga championship. The defeat of Real Madrid against Girona will allow the "Cules", with the victory, to obtain a difference of 14 points with 21 still in dispute.

That's why they should do their best to get the 3 points. Their rivals will be Rayo Vallecano, a team that is currently in 11th position with 40 points and seeks to get closer to the qualification positions for international cups.

Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 8:00 AM (April 27)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (April 27)

Belgium: 10:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 4:00 PM

Croatia: 10:00 PM

Denmark: 10:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 10:00 PM

Germany: 10:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

Greece: 11:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (April 27)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (April 27)

Ireland: 9:00 PM

Israel: 11:00 PM

Italy: 10:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (April 27)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 10:00 PM

Netherlands: 10:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM (April 27)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 10:00 PM

Philippines: 4:00 AM (April 27)

Poland: 10:00 PM

Portugal: 9:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Serbia: 10:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (April 27)

South Africa: 10:00 PM

Spain: 10:00 PM

Sweden: 10:00 PM

Switzerland: 10:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (April 27)

UK: 9:00 PM

United States: 4:00 PM (ET)

Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN3 Argentina

Australia: Optus Sports

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Canada: TSN3, TSN+

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Greece: Nova Sports 1

India: Sports18, JioTV, Sports18 HD

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia

International: Bet365

Ireland: LaLigaTV, Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 2

Israel: OneSport

Italy: DAZN

Kenya: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria

Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play

Philippines: beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Poland: Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport Online

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv App, SuperSport Laliga

Spain: DAZN, DAZN LaLiga

Sweden: C More Football, C More Sweden, Discovery+

Switzerland: Blue Sport 8, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, ALL

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 2, LaLigaTV, Viaplay UK

USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN Sports, ESPN+

