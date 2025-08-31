Why is Robert Lewandowski not starting for Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano today, August 31?

Barcelona have solidified one of Europe’s most formidable sporting projects. Under the guidance of Hansi Flick, they have harnessed the youthful energy of their players, securing last season’s league title. As they pursue a third consecutive victory, the Culers prepare to face Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga’s Matchday 3. Nonetheless, they will do so without Robert Lewandowski in the starting lineup.

Although Robert Lewandowski managed to score 27 goals in the 2024-25 LaLiga season, he will not start against Rayo Vallecano. Nonetheless, he will not be absent due to a tactical decision, but because he is not fully fit. After suffering a hamstring injury in the preseason games, he has not yet recovered his best shape. It does not mean that he is fully discarded, as the Polish star will sit on the bench, ready to possibly contribute in the latter stages of the game.

In response, head coach Hansi Flick turns to Ferran Torres as the starting striker against Rayo Vallecano. While not his natural role, he impressed by netting 10 goals last season. His scoring streak in the opening two games of LaLiga 2025-26 further showcases his capability to challenge Lewandowski for the starting position.

Barcelona hit with double setback as two key players ruled out for LaLiga start

Barcelona have not begun the new LaLiga season on a high note in terms of injuries. Hansi Flick’s squad will be missing Pablo Gaviria ‘Gavi’ and Marc-Andre ter Stegen. The German goalkeeper faces a prolonged absence, while the young midfielder’s return is indefinite due to discomfort in his right knee, the same one seriously injured in 2023.

FC Barcelona players Gavi and Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Despite these absences, Flick’s team will not rush their recovery. The signing of Joan Garcia for the goalkeeper role effectively covers ter Stegen’s absence, allowing him to secure the starting spot. Although Gavi is one of the team’s standout stars, the rise of Fermin Lopez, the addition of Dani Olmo, and Pedri Gonzalez’ high level of play provide ample depth and assurance in the midfield.

Barcelona’s confirmed lineup vs Rayo Vallecano

Barcelona not only feature Ferran Torres as a new starter up front against Rayo Vallecano, but they also plan additional lineup changes. Although Ronald Araujo is fit to play, head coach Hansi Flick chooses Eric Garcia to join Andres Christensen, entirely altering the back line. He also includes Dani Olmo in the attacking midfield for his first start this season.

With this in mind, the Culers will lineup as follows: Joan Garcia; Jules Kounde, Eric Garcia, Andreas Christensen, Alejandro Balde; Frenkie De Jong, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Raphinha; Ferran Torres.