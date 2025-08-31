Is VAR working in Rayo Vallecano-Barcelona? Lamine Yamal’s penalty sparks controversy

FC Barcelona are facing Rayo Vallecano in matchday 3 of LaLiga, and the clash is already filled with controversy. In the 37th minute, a penalty was awarded to Lamine Yamal without a VAR review due to system failures, and the spot kick ended up giving Barcelona a 1–0 lead. The decision raises the question among fans everywhere: is VAR actually working in this match?

According to Isaac Fouto, during Yamal’s penalty incident the VAR system was not working, meaning the play cannot be reviewed. Neither images nor communication are available at that moment.

However, VAR is restored five minutes before halftime and is fully functional again, though the controversial call has already gone through without review. Reports from El Chiringuito explain that VAR had already gone down for seven minutes earlier in the first half, and just before the foul on Yamal, the signal fails once more.

On top of that, the semi-automatic offside system is also reported to be out of service. Still, the match continues under league rules, which allow play as long as both teams are informed of the failure. Both Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano are notified, even as frustration grows over a crucial call that technology could not help clarify.

Yamal’s milestone

Beyond the controversy surrounding the moment—questioned by fans who argued the foul didn’t exist and raised concerns about VAR—Lamine Yamal converted his first-ever penalty for Barcelona.

The match took a turn in the 40th minute when Pep Chavarria fouled Yamal, resulting in a penalty for Barcelona. Two Rayo Vallecano players were booked after the incident as the visiting team protested the call, and Barcelona’s young breakout star calmly scored from the spot.

The chance for Yamal to take the penalty arose because striker Lewandowski was unavailable. The 18-year-old, who had never taken a penalty in regular time for Barcelona, stepped up and scored, marking a significant moment in his early career.