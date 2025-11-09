Where to watch Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026

Rayo Vallecano and Real Madrid will face each other in a Matchday 12 clash of the 2025/26 La Liga season. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

La Liga leaders Real Madrid enter their next test riding high after back-to-back wins over Barcelona in El Clasico and Valencia, holding a five-point cushion atop the table. Kylian Mbappe’s squad is eager to extend that advantage as they square off against Rayo Vallecano.

Rayo, who have shown flashes of quality but remains mired in mid-table inconsistency, will be looking for a difficult victory. Despite Rayo’s unpredictable form, Los Blancos know they can’t afford to slip if they want to keep control of the title race.

When will the Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid match be played?

Rayo Vallecano take on Real Madrid on Sunday, November 9, for the Matchday 12 of the 2025-2026 La Liga. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 10:15 AM (ET).

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:15 AM

CT: 9:15 AM

MT: 8:15 AM

PT: 7:15 AM

How to watch Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025/2026 La Liga clash between Rayo Vallecano and Real Madrid in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, DirecTV Stream.