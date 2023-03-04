Real Madrid will visit Real Betis this Sunday, March 5 in what will be the Matchday 24 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Real Madrid are beaten after what was the defeat and elimination of the Copa del Rey at the hands of none other than their archrivals, Barcelona. As if that weren't enough, the previous Matchday the “Cules” lost to Almeria and the "Merengues" couldn't take full advantage of it since they drew 1-1 in the derby against Atletico Madrid.
Now they will seek to get closer again, despite the fact that they do not have easy rivals. Real Betis are in contention for the UEFA Champions League qualification spots, and have had good performances throughout the season. For the moment they have not been able to reach Atletico Madrid, and they hope to be able to do so, although they know that their rivals are not easy at all.
Real Betis vs Real Madrid: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (March 6)
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (March 6)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
Greece: 9:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (March 6)
Indonesia: 4:00 AM (March 6)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (March 6)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM (March 6)
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 4:00 AM (March 6)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (March 6)
South Africa: 10:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM (March 6)
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Real Betis vs Real Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Australia: Optus Sports
Bangladesh: T Sports
Belgium: Eleven Sports 3 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+
Canada: TSN+
Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Greece: Nova Sports 1
India: Sports18 HD, JioTV, Sports18
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia
International: Bet365
Ireland: LaLigaTV
Israel: OneSport
Italy: DAZN
Kenya: SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport Maximo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now
Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport LaLiga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Norway: TV2Play
Philippines: beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Poland: Canal+ 4K Ultra HD, Canal+ Sport Online, Canal+ Sport
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1
Serbia: K-SPORT 2, Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport Laliga, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Spain: Movistar Laliga 2, Movistar Laliga, Movistar+
Sweden: C More Sweden, C More Live HD
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 5
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN Sports English
United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, LaLigaTV
USA: FuboTV (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Sports