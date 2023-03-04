Real Betis will face Real Madrid in a game valid for the Matchday 24 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Real Betis vs Real Madrid: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 La Liga in your country

Real Madrid will visit Real Betis this Sunday, March 5 in what will be the Matchday 24 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Real Madrid are beaten after what was the defeat and elimination of the Copa del Rey at the hands of none other than their archrivals, Barcelona. As if that weren't enough, the previous Matchday the “Cules” lost to Almeria and the "Merengues" couldn't take full advantage of it since they drew 1-1 in the derby against Atletico Madrid.

Now they will seek to get closer again, despite the fact that they do not have easy rivals. Real Betis are in contention for the UEFA Champions League qualification spots, and have had good performances throughout the season. For the moment they have not been able to reach Atletico Madrid, and they hope to be able to do so, although they know that their rivals are not easy at all.

Real Betis vs Real Madrid: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (March 6)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (March 6)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

Greece: 9:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (March 6)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (March 6)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (March 6)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM (March 6)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 4:00 AM (March 6)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (March 6)

South Africa: 10:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (March 6)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Real Betis vs Real Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Australia: Optus Sports

Bangladesh: T Sports

Belgium: Eleven Sports 3 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+

Canada: TSN+

Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Greece: Nova Sports 1

India: Sports18 HD, JioTV, Sports18

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia

International: Bet365

Ireland: LaLigaTV

Israel: OneSport

Italy: DAZN

Kenya: SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport Maximo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now

Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport LaLiga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Norway: TV2Play

Philippines: beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Poland: Canal+ 4K Ultra HD, Canal+ Sport Online, Canal+ Sport

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1

Serbia: K-SPORT 2, Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport Laliga, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Spain: Movistar Laliga 2, Movistar Laliga, Movistar+

Sweden: C More Sweden, C More Live HD

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 5

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN Sports English

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, LaLigaTV

USA: FuboTV (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Sports

