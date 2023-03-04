Barcelona will play against Valencia this Sunday, March 5 in what will be the Matchday 24 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
La Liga Matchday 23 was the perfect opportunity for Barcelona to be able to make an even bigger difference than they already had. Real Madrid drew 1-1 against Atletico Madrid in the Derby and the "Cules" played against Almeria, who are fighting for relegation. However, the “Rojiblancos” surprised Barcelona, beating them 1-0.
During the week, Xavi's team regained their confidence with their 1-0 victory against Real Madrid and now they want a victory to continue at the top. To do this they must beat Valencia, who are fighting at the bottom of the standings and urgently need points to try to get out of the red zone.
Barcelona vs Valencia: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 12:15 PM
Australia: 2:15 AM (March 6)
Bangladesh: 9:15 PM
Belgium: 4:15 PM
Brazil: 12:15 PM
Canada: 10:15 AM
Croatia: 4:15 PM
Denmark: 4:15 PM
Egypt: 5:15 PM
France: 4:15 PM
Germany: 4:15 PM
Ghana: 3:15 PM
Greece: 4:15 PM
India: 8:45 PM
Indonesia: 11:15 PM
Ireland: 3:15 PM
Israel: 5:15 PM
Italy: 4:15 PM
Jamaica: 10:15 AM
Kenya: 6:15 PM
Malaysia: 11:15 PM
Mexico: 9:15 AM
Morocco: 4:15 PM
Netherlands: 4:15 PM
New Zealand: 4:15 AM (March 6)
Nigeria: 4:15 PM
Norway: 4:15 PM
Philippines: 11:15 PM
Poland: 4:15 PM
Portugal: 3:15 PM
Saudi Arabia: 6:15 PM
Scotland: 3:15 PM
Serbia: 4:15 PM
Singapore: 11:15 PM
South Africa: 5:15 PM
Spain: 4:15 PM
Sweden: 4:15 PM
Switzerland: 4:15 PM
UAE: 7:15 PM
UK: 3:15 PM
United States: 10:15 AM (ET)
Barcelona vs Valencia: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: Optus Sports
Bangladesh: T Sports
Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, ESPN4, Star+
Canada: TSN+
Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 3, beIN Sports HD 1
France: beIN Sports 1, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Greece: Nova Sports 1
India: JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia
International: Bet365
Ireland: LaLigaTV
Israel: OneSport
Italy: DAZN
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 3, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Nigeria: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Norway: TV2Play
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga
Spain: Movistar Laliga 2, Movistar Laliga, Movistar+
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, C More Live HD, C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 10
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 3, TOD
United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, LaLigaTV
USA: ESPN+