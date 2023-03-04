Barcelona will host Valencia in a game valid for the Matchday 24 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Barcelona will play against Valencia this Sunday, March 5 in what will be the Matchday 24 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

La Liga Matchday 23 was the perfect opportunity for Barcelona to be able to make an even bigger difference than they already had. Real Madrid drew 1-1 against Atletico Madrid in the Derby and the "Cules" played against Almeria, who are fighting for relegation. However, the “Rojiblancos” surprised Barcelona, beating them 1-0.

During the week, Xavi's team regained their confidence with their 1-0 victory against Real Madrid and now they want a victory to continue at the top. To do this they must beat Valencia, who are fighting at the bottom of the standings and urgently need points to try to get out of the red zone.

Barcelona vs Valencia: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 12:15 PM

Australia: 2:15 AM (March 6)

Bangladesh: 9:15 PM

Belgium: 4:15 PM

Brazil: 12:15 PM

Canada: 10:15 AM

Croatia: 4:15 PM

Denmark: 4:15 PM

Egypt: 5:15 PM

France: 4:15 PM

Germany: 4:15 PM

Ghana: 3:15 PM

Greece: 4:15 PM

India: 8:45 PM

Indonesia: 11:15 PM

Ireland: 3:15 PM

Israel: 5:15 PM

Italy: 4:15 PM

Jamaica: 10:15 AM

Kenya: 6:15 PM

Malaysia: 11:15 PM

Mexico: 9:15 AM

Morocco: 4:15 PM

Netherlands: 4:15 PM

New Zealand: 4:15 AM (March 6)

Nigeria: 4:15 PM

Norway: 4:15 PM

Philippines: 11:15 PM

Poland: 4:15 PM

Portugal: 3:15 PM

Saudi Arabia: 6:15 PM

Scotland: 3:15 PM

Serbia: 4:15 PM

Singapore: 11:15 PM

South Africa: 5:15 PM

Spain: 4:15 PM

Sweden: 4:15 PM

Switzerland: 4:15 PM

UAE: 7:15 PM

UK: 3:15 PM

United States: 10:15 AM (ET)

Barcelona vs Valencia: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: Optus Sports

Bangladesh: T Sports

Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, ESPN4, Star+

Canada: TSN+

Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 3, beIN Sports HD 1

France: beIN Sports 1, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Greece: Nova Sports 1

India: JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia

International: Bet365

Ireland: LaLigaTV

Israel: OneSport

Italy: DAZN

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 3, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Nigeria: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Norway: TV2Play

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga

Spain: Movistar Laliga 2, Movistar Laliga, Movistar+

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, C More Live HD, C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 10

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 3, TOD

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, LaLigaTV

USA: ESPN+

