Real Madrid play against Chelsea at the Quarter-finals of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. Check all the exclusive details about the potential lineups from both teams for this interesting game.

Real Madrid and Chelsea meet in a game for the Quarter-finals of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid on April 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM (ET). The defending champions are willing to do anything to win. Here is all the detailed information about this Champions League potential lineups.

Real Madrid are the defending champions, they have a similar squad to last season and it is likely that they will reach the final with the same strategy.

Chelsea are not having a good time but despite everything they reached the quarter-finals as one of two English teams in the stage.

Real Madrid probable lineup

Real Madrid showed no mercy against Liverpool, they won the Round of 16 game 6-2 (aggregate) showing once again their strong offense power.

Vinicius Jr is Real Madrid's top scorer at the current Champions League season with 6 goals and 3 assists, Rodrygo and Benzema have 3 goals each.

This is the likely Real Madrid’s lineup for this game: Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rüdiger, Eder Militão, Nacho, Toni Kroos, Luka Modrić, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Vinicius Júnior, Karim Benzema

Chelsea probable lineup

Chelsea had to fight hard against Dortmund in what were two games where Chelsea lost the first 0-1 and won the second 2-0.

Raheem Sterling has three goals scored in the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League season, he is Chelsea’s top scorer, on the other hand Kai Havertz and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have two goals each.

This is the likely Chelsea’s lineup for this game: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Wesley Fofana, Marc Cucurella, Kalidou Koulibaly, Mateo Kovačić, Ben Chilwell, Enzo Fernández, Reece James, João Félix, Kai Havertz, Raheem Sterling.