For the second leg of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League round of 16, Real Madrid will receive Liverpool. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Real Madrid will play against Liverpool in what will be the second leg of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League round of 16. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States.

[Watch Real Madrid vs Liverpool online free in the US on FuboTV]

It was one of the most anticipated series by the fans and the game of the first leg did not disappoint at all. There were no less than 7 goals, which translated into an impressive 5-2 away win for Real Madrid at Anfield, after they started losing 2-0.

They are clearly favorites to advance to the quarterfinals with such a difference and the advantage of finishing at home, but Liverpool is a good team and they are still confident that they can play a great game. Of course, they need to win by 3 goals difference and for that they need to show their best level.

Real Madrid vs Liverpool: Date

This game between Real Madrid and Liverpool for the second leg of the UEFA Champions’ League round of 16 will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain this Wednesday, March 15 at 4:00 PM (ET).

Real Madrid vs Liverpool: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Real Madrid vs Liverpool

This UEFA Champions’ League round of 16 game between Real Madrid and Liverpool can be seen in the United States on FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount + (free trial), while if you are in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN. Other options in the US: Univision, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, VIX+, TUDN USA, TUDN App.

