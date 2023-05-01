Real Sociedad will host Real Madrid in a game valid for the Matchday 33 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Real Sociedad will receive Real Madrid this Tuesday, May 2 in what will be the Matchday 33 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Real Madrid's victory against Almeria did not allow Barcelona (who defeated Real Betis 4-0) to increase the difference, which is still 11 points. The "Merengues" know that they no longer depend on themselves to be able to fight for the championship, but they must win as much as possible and that the "Cules" do not get points.

As if that were not enough, they have a tough rival to beat in this Matchday where they will face Real Sociedad, who are fighting to qualify for the Champions League. At the moment they are 5 points above Villarreal, their immediate pursuers, but of course they should not be overconfident.

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 8:00 AM (May 3)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (May 3)

Belgium: 10:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 4:00 PM

Croatia: 10:00 PM

Denmark: 10:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 10:00 PM

Germany: 10:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

Greece: 11:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (May 3)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (May 3)

Ireland: 9:00 PM

Israel: 11:00 PM

Italy: 10:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (May 3)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 10:00 PM

Netherlands: 10:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM (May 3)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 10:00 PM

Philippines: 4:00 AM (May 3)

Poland: 10:00 PM

Portugal: 9:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Serbia: 10:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (May 3)

South Africa: 10:00 PM

Spain: 10:00 PM

Sweden: 10:00 PM

Switzerland: 10:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (May 3)

UK: 9:00 PM

United States: 4:00 PM (ET)

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Australia: Optus Sports

Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: ESPN4, Star+, NOW NET and Claro

Canada: TSN+, TSN2

Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport Denmark

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports HD 1

France: beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now

India: JioTV, Sports18, Sports18 HD

Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Bet365

Ireland: LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD

Israel: OneSport

Italy: DAZN

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Norway: TV2Play

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, ALL

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport Laliga, DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar LaLiga

Sweden: C More Sweden, C More Football

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 6, Blue Sport 1

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English 2

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK, LaLigaTV

USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN Sports, ESPN+

