Real Sociedad will receive Real Madrid this Tuesday, May 2 in what will be the Matchday 33 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid online free in the US on Fubo]
Real Madrid's victory against Almeria did not allow Barcelona (who defeated Real Betis 4-0) to increase the difference, which is still 11 points. The "Merengues" know that they no longer depend on themselves to be able to fight for the championship, but they must win as much as possible and that the "Cules" do not get points.
As if that were not enough, they have a tough rival to beat in this Matchday where they will face Real Sociedad, who are fighting to qualify for the Champions League. At the moment they are 5 points above Villarreal, their immediate pursuers, but of course they should not be overconfident.
Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 8:00 AM (May 3)
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (May 3)
Belgium: 10:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Canada: 4:00 PM
Croatia: 10:00 PM
Denmark: 10:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 10:00 PM
Germany: 10:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
Greece: 11:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (May 3)
Indonesia: 4:00 AM (May 3)
Ireland: 9:00 PM
Israel: 11:00 PM
Italy: 10:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (May 3)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 10:00 PM
Netherlands: 10:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM (May 3)
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 10:00 PM
Philippines: 4:00 AM (May 3)
Poland: 10:00 PM
Portugal: 9:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Serbia: 10:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (May 3)
South Africa: 10:00 PM
Spain: 10:00 PM
Sweden: 10:00 PM
Switzerland: 10:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM (May 3)
UK: 9:00 PM
United States: 4:00 PM (ET)
Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Australia: Optus Sports
Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: ESPN4, Star+, NOW NET and Claro
Canada: TSN+, TSN2
Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport Denmark
Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports HD 1
France: beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now
India: JioTV, Sports18, Sports18 HD
Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Bet365
Ireland: LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD
Israel: OneSport
Italy: DAZN
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere
Morocco: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Norway: TV2Play
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, ALL
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport Laliga, DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar LaLiga
Sweden: C More Sweden, C More Football
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 6, Blue Sport 1
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English 2
United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK, LaLigaTV
USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN Sports, ESPN+