In another controversial situation with PSG, Kylian Mbappe and Sergio Ramos might have pointed out a name they don't want in the locker room.

Kylian Mbappe and Sergio Ramos should be part of PSG next season in a new attempt to finally conquer the Champions League. If that effort is going to happen with or without Lionel Messi, that is yet to be seen.

Right now, PSG have a comfortable advantage to hoist the trophy in Ligue 1 and they will become the winningest club in France surpassing Saint Etienne. However, at least in the most important competition in Europe, Paris Saint-Germain failed again with an early exit against Bayern Munich.

Now, PSG are trying to put once again all the pieces together to make a run at the Champions League. However, that might not happen with a famous player in the club. Read here to check out the details.

Kylian Mbappe and Sergio Ramos would 'block' the return of a PSG player

According to a report from L'Equipe, Leandro Paredes would not be welcomed back at PSG by names such as Kylian Mbappe and Sergio Ramos. Paredes is on loan with Juventus, but the Italian club probably won't exercise the clause to buy him.

The controversy around Leandro Paredes would have started during the group stage of the 2022-2023 Champions League when Juventus faced PSG. Paredes had sort of a brawl with Ramos and that didn't suit well in PSG's locker room.

So, with Lionel Messi near to an exit from the French club, another player from Argentina might have the doors closed at PSG. The front office has the final decision, but, right now, Paredes could end up a new club after the summer.