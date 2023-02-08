Paulo Dybala, who won the World Cup with Argentina, is now enjoying a productive year with Roma. The striker's incredible release clause, though, makes him a potentially fantastic market possibility this summer.

World Cup winner Paulo Dybala surprised everyone by agreeing to leave Juventus for free in favor of Serie A rivals Roma last summer. The Giallorossi's absence from the Champions League this season, coupled with their recent triumph in the first Europa Conference League, left many shocked.

Due to Jose Mourinho's efforts, the Argentine signed a deal with the club that guarantees him at least €4.2 million a year. The deal runs for three seasons with a potential fourth season.

The 29-year-old has had a sensational start to his Roma career, netting 10 goals in only 20 outings across all competitions. But now there's a rumor that may make the eyes of rival clubs light up, and it's a big one.

How much is Paulo Dybala's Roma release clause?

Dybala reportedly has a release clause of €12 million for international teams and €20 million for Italian clubs, as reported by the Spanish publication Sport. Calciomercato, an Italian news outlet, earlier reported this and it has now been confirmed.

In the event that a team from outside of Italy makes an offer to the Argentine forward, the release clause stipulates a significant pay increase. Immediately, the player would be assured of compensation of more than €6 million.

Unless the player accepts the rival club's offer, the Giallorossi have no intention of entering into discussions for a new improved contract. The report adds that it's unlikely that negotiations will start anytime soon, which may put clubs like Premier League sides Tottenham and Liverpool on high alert.