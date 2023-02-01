Cristiano Ronaldo became the transfer of the year after signing a spectacular contract in Saudi Arabia. Just a few weeks following his arrival, the impact has been massive for Al-Nassr. For example, prior to the announcement, the club only had 800k followers in Instagram. Now, Al-Nassr are close to surpass 13 million. Just incredible.

For Saudi Arabia and the region, the development of their league is crucial towards their main objective. Hosting the 2030 World Cup alongside countries like Egypt and Greece. The signing of superstars couldn’t definitely help to put them in the map and ahead in the tough race.

So, Saudi Arabia's plan is to splash star players as soon as they can. If Cristiano Ronaldo said yes, two star players from Real Madrid, and another former teammate, could join the Portuguese legend.

Cristiano Ronaldo might be joined by two former Real Madrid teammates in Saudi Arabia

According to a report from El Mundo in Spain, Saudi Arabia are all-in to sign three superstars: Karim Benzema, Luka Modric and Sergio Ramos. The offers for them are just amazing.

Each player would have a two-year contract for $60 million in order to convince them to play in the Saudi Pro League. The information from El Mundo emphasizes that Karim Benzema, Luka Modric and Sergio Ramos would be free to choose their club. It could be, for example, Al-Nassr to join Cristiano Ronaldo.

A few weeks ago, there were many rumous about a possible attempt from Saudi Arabia to sign Lionel Messi. Now, these three stars could consider this option to finish their careers. It's important to remember that Karim Benzema is 35-years old, Sergio Ramos is 36-years old and Luka Modric is 37-year old.

An amount of money of these proportions could be attractive for them, considering it might be the last big contract of their careers. That's the target for Saudi Arabia in the upcoming years.