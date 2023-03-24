Scotland and Cyprus will square off on Saturday at Hampden Park in Group A of the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Scotland and Cyprus will meet at Hampden Park in Glasgow on Saturday, March 25, 2023, in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Group A Matchday 1 soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

This will be their eighth overall meeting. No surprises here as Scotland are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on all seven occasions so far.

Their most recent match was played on November 16, 2019, and it ended in a plain 1-2 win for Scotland in a UEFA Euro qualifier match. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash for the first time since then, this time in the qualification stage for the 2024 European Championship.

Scotland vs Cyprus: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 11:00 AM

Australia: 1:00 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 8:00 PM

Belgium: 3:00 PM

Brazil: 11:00 AM

Canada: 9:00 AM (ET)

Croatia: 3:00 PM

Denmark: 3:00 PM

Cyprus: 4:00 PM

France: 3:00 PM

Germany: 3:00 PM

Ghana: 2:00 PM

Greece: 4:00 PM

India: 7:30 PM

Ireland: 2:00 PM

Israel: 4:00 PM

Italy: 3:00 PM

Jamaica: 9:00 AM

Kenya: 5:00 PM

Malaysia: 10:00 PM

Mexico: 8:00 AM

Netherlands: 3:00 PM

New Zealand: 3:00 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 3:00 PM

Norway: 3:00 PM

Poland: 3:00 PM

Portugal: 2:00 PM

Serbia: 3:00 PM

Singapore: 10:00 PM

South Africa: 4:00 PM

Sweden: 3:00 PM

Switzerland: 3:00 PM

UK: 2:00 PM

United States: 10:00 AM (ET)

Scotland vs Cyprus: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD

Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: SporTV, NOW NET e Claro, Canais Globo, Star+

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Sportklub 6 Croatia

Cyprus: RIK 2, Nova Sports Prime

Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark

France: Free, L'Equipe, Molotov, L'Equipe Web

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Greece: Nova Sports Prime

India: JioTV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV

International: UEFA.tv

Ireland: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 3

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Extra

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK

United States: Fubo (free trial), Fox Soccer Plus, VIX+