The Kings League has become one of the most watched events in soccer. Read here to check out why Lionel Messi might be ready to join it.

The Kings League is an incredible success worldwide thanks to former players involved such as Gerard Pique, Sergio Kun Aguero, Iker Casillas or famous streamers like Ibai Llanos. Whether they compete or not, their mere presence in each transmission produces record numbers.

The Kings League is a competition between twelve teams which are integrated by celebrities, players and former players. Their innovative changes to the rules of soccer, live streamings and the stars who serve as presidents have created a massive event. Their audience sometimes is bigger than matches from La Liga in Spain.

Now, as the Kings League keeps growing, there could be a huge surprise right around the corner. After his victory at the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Lionel Messi might be ready to make a special decision.

Lionel Messi could play in the Kings League?

Believe it or not, the door is not closed. That's at least according to one of his best friends, Sergio Kun Aguero. During many interviews around the Kings League, Aguero has said that anything is possible regarding Lionel Messi and his presence at the tournament with Kun's team: Kunisports.

"Obviously, it’s not easy. In the end, all depends of the situations and circumstances of him (Messi). How is he gonna be at the end of the season. Obviously, Leo (Messi) and anyone have the doors open to play in Kunisports. You never know. It would be very nice."

Sergio Kun Aguero even said he's ready to give up his place as a player in the roster to allow Lionel Messi's appearance in the Kings League. "We have to see, because as 12th player, one of us would be out. He will play obviously if he's ready and I will go to make streams. I'm also a little bit injured, so he will play."