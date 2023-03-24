Spain will play against Norway for Matchday 1 of the Euro Qualifiers. Here you can find out how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Spain vs Norway: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free Euro Qualifiers in your country

Spain will receive Norway this Saturday, March 25 for the Matchday 1 of the Euro Qualifiers Group A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Spain vs Norway online free on Fubo]

It will undoubtedly be the most important game that Group A will have in these first two Matchdays that will be played at the end of this month of March. The two main candidates to occupy the first two places face each other in a duel that can be almost like an anticipated final for the leadership of the group.

On the one hand there will be Spain, who are looking to start a new process after the previous one left several illusions broken when they were eliminated in the round of 16 of the World Cup. On the other will be Norway, who also want to start a process that will return them to the World Cups in the future, knowing that they have Erling Haaland, the best striker today.

Spain vs Norway: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM (March 26)

Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (March 26)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 7:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

Greece: 8:45 PM

India: 1:15 AM (March 26)

Indonesia: 3:45 AM (March 26)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM (March 26)

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 8:45 AM (March 26)

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Philippines: 3:45 AM (March 26)

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 3:45 AM (March 26)

South Africa: 9:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 11:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 3:45 PM (ET)

Spain vs Norway: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1

Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro, ESPN, Star+

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Sports club 6 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Greece: Nova Sports 1

India: Sony LIV, JioTV, SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1

Indonesia: MNC Soccer Channel, K-Vision

International: Sport 24 Extra, UEFA.tv

Ireland: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 2

Israel: Sport 4

Italy: Sky Sport Uno, TV8, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go, sooka

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere

Netherlands: Ziggo Sports Football

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now

Norway: TV 2 Direct, TV6 Sweden, TV 2 Play

Portugal: Sports TV1, Sports TV Multiscreen

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv App

Spain: RTVE.es, fuboTV Spain, TVE La 1

Sweden: TV6 Sweden, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 2

USA: Fubo (free trial), FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2, VIX+, Foxsports.com

