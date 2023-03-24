Spain will receive Norway this Saturday, March 25 for the Matchday 1 of the Euro Qualifiers Group A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
It will undoubtedly be the most important game that Group A will have in these first two Matchdays that will be played at the end of this month of March. The two main candidates to occupy the first two places face each other in a duel that can be almost like an anticipated final for the leadership of the group.
On the one hand there will be Spain, who are looking to start a new process after the previous one left several illusions broken when they were eliminated in the round of 16 of the World Cup. On the other will be Norway, who also want to start a process that will return them to the World Cups in the future, knowing that they have Erling Haaland, the best striker today.
Spain vs Norway: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM (March 26)
Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (March 26)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 7:45 PM
Egypt: 9:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 7:45 PM
Greece: 8:45 PM
India: 1:15 AM (March 26)
Indonesia: 3:45 AM (March 26)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 2:45 PM
Kenya: 10:45 PM
Malaysia: 3:45 AM (March 26)
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Morocco: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 8:45 AM (March 26)
Nigeria: 8:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Philippines: 3:45 AM (March 26)
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 3:45 AM (March 26)
South Africa: 9:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 11:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 3:45 PM (ET)
Spain vs Norway: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1
Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro, ESPN, Star+
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Sports club 6 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Greece: Nova Sports 1
India: Sony LIV, JioTV, SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1
Indonesia: MNC Soccer Channel, K-Vision
International: Sport 24 Extra, UEFA.tv
Ireland: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 2
Israel: Sport 4
Italy: Sky Sport Uno, TV8, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go, sooka
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere
Netherlands: Ziggo Sports Football
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now
Norway: TV 2 Direct, TV6 Sweden, TV 2 Play
Portugal: Sports TV1, Sports TV Multiscreen
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv App
Spain: RTVE.es, fuboTV Spain, TVE La 1
Sweden: TV6 Sweden, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN
United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 2
USA: Fubo (free trial), FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2, VIX+, Foxsports.com