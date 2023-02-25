After seven successful seasons with Real Madrid in Spain, Casemiro transferred to Premier League club Manchester United last summer. After a few months in his new home, the Brazilian was recently questioned about the differences between the two leagues.

It was crucial that Manchester United get their recruiting right last summer when Erik ten Hag was brought in to attempt to turn the club's fortunes around. At this point in his first season, it is safe to say that the Dutchman made all the correct moves in terms of player acquisition.

The winner of five UEFA Champions Leagues with Real Madrid, Casemiro has had a significant impact in England both on and off the field. The Red Devils' two-game losing streak after acquiring the Brazilian drew skepticism, as did his choice to leave the La Liga giants for a team that had yet to win a game at the time.

It is now visible the 31-year-old is at the center of a really interesting initiative at Old Trafford. After some time acclimating to his new surroundings, the defensive midfielder was recently questioned about his impressions of the contrast between the EPL and the Spanish La Liga.

Which league is more difficult according to Casemiro?

A perennial topic of discussion in the soccer community is the relative merits of the various European leagues. Some supporters argue that the Premier League is the finest because it has the most talented players, while others defend La Liga on the basis that their players have won more Ballon d'Or awards in previous years.

No doubt, people will continue to draw parallels and voice their thoughts on the two top divisions. Yet, if a line must be drawn, it should be drawn by someone who has played in both leagues.

"Well, honestly, it’s different. Especially because of the different circumstances, like the intensity of the games here. I’m not trying to underestimate La Liga, but the games here are much more difficult, there’s a higher number of transitions.

"In Spain, they usually prefer tiki-taka football as they call it there. Here there are more transitions, more attacking moves. Each league has its own qualities and traits. I know each has its own traits and I respect both [leagues]. But the most important thing is for players to adapt as quickly as possible", the official Manchester United website quoted Casemiro as stating.