Tigres UANL take on Orlando City SC at Estadio Universitario de Nuevo León in San Nicolás de los Garza for the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Tigres UANL vs Orlando City SC: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 CONCACAF Champions League in your country

Tigres UANL and Orlando City SC meet in the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League. This game will take place at Estadio Universitario de Nuevo León in San Nicolás de los Garza. The home team is one of the big favorites to advance to the next phase. Here is all the detailed information about this CONCACAF Champions League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

[Watch Tigres UANL vs Orlando City SC online free in the US on FuboTV]

Tigres UANL are one of the big favorites from Liga MX, but they couldn't go far during the last edition of the tournament due to poor results in the local mexican league.

Orlando City SC are underdogs but they are willing to do anything to advance in the knockout stage, plus they are playing better than ever in their local league, the MLS.

Tigres UANL vs Orlando City SC: Kick-Off Time

Tigres UANL and Orlando City SC play for the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League on Tuesday, March 7 at Estadio Universitario de Nuevo León in San Nicolás de los Garza.

Canada: 10:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 PM

United States: 10:00 PM (ET)

Tigres UANL vs Orlando City SC: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Canada: OneSoccer

Mexico: Fox Sports Premium

United States: FuboTV (7-day free trial), TUDN USA, FOX Sports App, TUDN App, Foxsports.com, TUDN.com, Fox Sports 2.