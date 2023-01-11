Toluca clash with Club America at Estadio Nemesio Diez on Matchday 2 of Liga MX Clausura 2023. Read here to check out when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Toluca will host Club America at Estadio Nemesio Diez on Matchday 2 of Liga MX Clausura 2023. Here you will find all the information about the game including date, time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free in the US. The match will be available on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Toluca couldn't play their first game of Clausura 2023 against Atlas because of the terrible conditions of the pitch at Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara. So, their long awaited debut will be facing Club America in a rematch of last season's spectacular semifinal. America were the clear favorites to advance as the best team on the standings, but Toluca pulled one of the biggest upsets in Liga MX history.

Club America had a very disappointing start in the new tournament with a 0-0 tie at home against Queretaro. Fernando Ortiz's team had scored in 17 consecutive games in Liga MX, but that streak is now over. The lack of rythm was clear with the famous Aguilas. However, this is almost a revenge game for the club after what happened just a few months ago.

Toluca vs Club America: Date

Club America visit Toluca as part of Matchday 2 in Liga MX Clausura 2023 on Saturday, January 14 at 8:05 PM (ET). The game will be played at Estadio Nemesio Diez in Toluca.

Toluca vs Club America: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:05 PM

CT: 7:05 PM

MT: 6:05 PM

PT: 5:05 PM

How to watch Toluca vs Club America in the US

Toluca face off with Club America in Matchday 2 of Liga MX Clausura 2023. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Other options if you don't want to miss the match in the United States are TUDN USA, Univision, Univision NOW, TUDN App and TUDN.com.