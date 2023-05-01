Udinese will face Napoli for the Matchday 33 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Napoli will visit Udinese this Thursday, May 4 in what will be the Matchday 33 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including ho to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Last weekend everything was ready for the party in Naples. The defeat of Lazio against Inter by 3-1 would allow Napoli, with the victory, to win the third Scudetto in their history. Everything started in the best way, with Olivera's goal they won 1-0. but at 84 minutes, Salernitana achieved a heroic tie that was maintained until the end.

The difference is now 18 points with respect to Lazio, and 18 remain in dispute. In other words, they only need a draw to be champions (or could even be sooner if Lazio don't beat Sassuolo). Their rivals will be Udinese, who are far from the fight for the international cups and practically do not compete for anything.

Udinese vs Napoli: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 5:45 AM (May 3)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (May 3)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 8:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (May 3)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (May 3)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (May 3)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 7:45 AM (May 3)

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Philippines: 2:45 AM (May 3)

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 2:45 AM (May 3)

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Udinese vs Napoli: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+

Australia: beIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect

Belgium: Eleven Sports 2 Belgium, Play Sports

Canada: fuboTV Canada, TLN, LIVE

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: STARZ PLAY

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD, Cosmote Sport 1 HD

India: Sports18 HD, Sports18, JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Bet365

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 1

Israel: Sports 3

Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italy, 214 DAZN Zone

Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+

Morocco: STARZ PLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Documentation

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Norway: VG+

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Saudi Arabia: STARZ PLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football, DStv App

Spain: Movistar+, #Vamos, Movistar Champions League

Sweden: C More Sweden, C More Football

Switzerland: Blue Sports

United Arab Emirates: STARZ PLAY

United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport 1, BTSport.com

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+

