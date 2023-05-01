Napoli will visit Udinese this Thursday, May 4 in what will be the Matchday 33 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including ho to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Last weekend everything was ready for the party in Naples. The defeat of Lazio against Inter by 3-1 would allow Napoli, with the victory, to win the third Scudetto in their history. Everything started in the best way, with Olivera's goal they won 1-0. but at 84 minutes, Salernitana achieved a heroic tie that was maintained until the end.
The difference is now 18 points with respect to Lazio, and 18 remain in dispute. In other words, they only need a draw to be champions (or could even be sooner if Lazio don't beat Sassuolo). Their rivals will be Udinese, who are far from the fight for the international cups and practically do not compete for anything.
Udinese vs Napoli: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 5:45 AM (May 3)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (May 3)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Egypt: 8:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (May 3)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (May 3)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 1:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (May 3)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Morocco: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 7:45 AM (May 3)
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Philippines: 2:45 AM (May 3)
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 2:45 AM (May 3)
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Udinese vs Napoli: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
Australia: beIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect
Belgium: Eleven Sports 2 Belgium, Play Sports
Canada: fuboTV Canada, TLN, LIVE
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: STARZ PLAY
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD, Cosmote Sport 1 HD
India: Sports18 HD, Sports18, JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Bet365
Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 1
Israel: Sports 3
Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italy, 214 DAZN Zone
Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+
Morocco: STARZ PLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Documentation
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
Norway: VG+
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
Saudi Arabia: STARZ PLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football, DStv App
Spain: Movistar+, #Vamos, Movistar Champions League
Sweden: C More Sweden, C More Football
Switzerland: Blue Sports
United Arab Emirates: STARZ PLAY
United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport 1, BTSport.com
USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+