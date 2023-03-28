Argentina have not stopped celebrating since they won the World Cup in Qatar. They did so in a friendly game against Panama last week, but that wasn’t it. Check out the best moments of the party vs Curacao.

Argentina won the Qatar 2022 World Cup last December, although their celebration will not stop any time soon. Waiting 36 years to lift the most important trophy in the sport means Lionel Messi will keep getting recognition for the foreseeable future.

The first time playing a game after defeating France in the penalty shootout was last Thursday. An international friendly match against Panama worked only as an excuse to show off their recent title. It was an atmosphere like no other in front of over 80,000 fans.

Messi and his teammates got the chance to present the Cup to the Argentinians. That was at Estadio Monumental, in Buenos Aires. This time the team travelled to Santiago del Estero, although the reception was just as spectacular.

The World Cup celebration didn’t stop for Argentina

There was yet another sold out game. Even though it was a clash with a minor national team like Curacao, the Argentinians packed the house. Messi, head coach Lionel Scaloni, and the rest of the roster got the chance to live more unforgettable moments in their own country.