Chaotic scenes took place in Naples as Eintracht Frankfurt ultras clashed with Napoli supporters and the Italian police in the heart of the city just hours before the return leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16.

Napoli and Eintracht Frankfurt are set to face each other in a massive game for their UEFA Champions League aspirations. In just a matter of hours, the Serie A leaders welcome the Bundesliga side in the return leg of the round of 16.

Frankfurt will take the Diego Maradona stadium aiming to turn around a two-goal deficit, since Napoli beat them 2-0 in Germany three weeks ago. But the biggest storyline ahead of this clash doesn't have anything to do with what might happen on the field.

Naples was suddenly the epicenter of violence and chaos as away ultras turned the city upside down. Videos of Frankfurt fans running riot flooded Twitter, and they didn't take long to spread on the Internet.

Frankfurt ultras clash with Napoli fans and police [Video]

Having forged a reputation for having a violent behavior when traveling for away games, Eintracht Frankfurt fans were banned from attending the Napoli game. Even so, the ultras made their way to Italy and created havoc in the Naples city center.

The visiting ultras created chaos with Napoli fans and clashed with the local police in Piazza del Gesù, which looked like a warzone during the terrible moments of violence. It's also believed Atalanta ultras allied with the Frankfurt violent men to tear the city apart.