The 2023 UEFA Nations League Final Four Draw will distribute the best teams of the first round. It’s going to be played in the Netherlands in June, but this is to settle the games in the semifinals. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

The third UEFA Nations League will have its Final Four Draw in the Confederation’s headquarters located in Switzerland. There the participating teams are the hosts Netherlands, Croatia, Italy, and Spain. Read along to know more about the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream for free. If you are in the US, it will be available on FuboTV (free trial).

This relatively new championship created by UEFA will have the best four teams of the level A competing for the title. They are the four squads that won their groups in September, all reuniting in the Netherlands. The format will be two semifinals, with the winners playing a final and the losers clashing for the third place.

Those four games will be taking place next June with a FIFA World Cup tie braker. It means in case of a tie they will play an overtime and then the penalty shootout if necessary, except in the third-spot match where the extra time would be skipped. The stadiums will be De Kuip in Rotterdam along with De Grolsch Veste in Enschede.

2023 UEFA Nations League Final Four Draw: Kick-Off Time

The 2023 UEFA Nations League Final Four Draw will be this Wednesday, January 25. The event will take place in Nyon, Switzerland.

Bangladesh: 4:00 PM

India: 3:30 PM

Israel: 12:00 PM

Netherlands: 11:00 AM

Spain: 11:00 AM

Sweden: 11:00 AM

Switzerland: 11:00 AM

United States: 5:00 AM (ET)

2023 UEFA Nations League Final Four Draw: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

India: Sony LIV, JioTV

Israel: Sport 1

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

Spain: TDP, RTVE.es

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: TDP

United States: FuboTV (free trial), Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2