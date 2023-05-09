AS Roma and Bayer Leverkusen meet in the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League. This game will take place at Stadio Olimpico in Roma. The home team eliminated a big favorite. Here is all the detailed information about this Europa League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.
[Watch AS Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen online in the US on Paramount+]
AS Roma knocked out aggregate favorites Feyenoord 4-2 in what was a relatively easy pair of games for them. Now they are favorites to reach the final.
Bayer Leverkusen had no problems during the quarter-finals as their rival, Union Saint-Gilloise, were considered underdogs, they won that round 5-2 aggregate.
When will AS Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen be played?
AS Roma and Bayer Leverkusen play for the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League on Thursday, May 11 at Stadio Olimpico in Roma. This game will be defined by defensive work.
AS Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen: Time by state in the US
ET: 3:00 PM
CT: 2:00 PM
MT: 1:00 PM
PT: 12:00 PM
How to watch AS Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen in the US
This game for the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League, AS Roma and Bayer Leverkusen at the Stadio Olimpico in Roma on Thursday, May 11, will be broadcast in the US by Paramount+. and other options to watch this game in the US is VIX+.