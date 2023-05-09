AS Roma take on Bayer Leverkusen at Stadio Olimpico in Roma for the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

AS Roma and Bayer Leverkusen meet in the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League. This game will take place at Stadio Olimpico in Roma. The home team eliminated a big favorite. Here is all the detailed information about this Europa League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

AS Roma knocked out aggregate favorites Feyenoord 4-2 in what was a relatively easy pair of games for them. Now they are favorites to reach the final.

Bayer Leverkusen had no problems during the quarter-finals as their rival, Union Saint-Gilloise, were considered underdogs, they won that round 5-2 aggregate.

When will AS Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen be played?

AS Roma and Bayer Leverkusen play for the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League on Thursday, May 11 at Stadio Olimpico in Roma. This game will be defined by defensive work.

AS Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch AS Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen in the US

This game for the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League, AS Roma and Bayer Leverkusen at the Stadio Olimpico in Roma on Thursday, May 11, will be broadcast in the US by Paramount+. and other options to watch this game in the US is VIX+.