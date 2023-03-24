Austin FC will face Colorado Rapids for the Matchday 5 of the 2023 MLS. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Colorado Rapids will visit Austin FC in what will be the Matchday 5 of the 2023 MLS. Here you can find all you need to know about the game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Austin FC vs Colorado Rapids online in the US on Apple TV]

The losing streak seems to continue for Austin FC, who failed to advance to the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions League, despite the multiple extra-sports help they received. And the previous Matchday they lost 2-0 to Houston Dynamo (who thus obtained their first points), which leaves them with 6 points out of 12 possible.

They need quickly victory to put this bad moment behind them, and they have a good chance to get it since their rivals are the worst team of the season not only in the West, but in the entire MLS. Colorado Rapids have barely obtained 1 point in 4 games and need victory as soon as possible to get out of this bad moment.

When will Austin FC vs Colorado Rapids be played?

The game for the Matchday 5 of the 2023 MLS between Austin FC and Colorado Rapids at the Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas will be played this Saturday, March 25 at 8:30 PM (ET).

Austin FC vs Colorado Rapids: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Austin FC vs Colorado Rapids

This 2023 MLS game between Austin FC and Colorado Rapids will be broadcast in the United States on Apple TV.

