The British Virgin Island and Puerto Rico will face each other for the group stage of the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League. Here, check out everything you need to know about this match such as date, time and how to watch it or stream it.

The national teams of the British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico will face off for the fifth round of the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League. Both teams are part of the Group D of League C of the competition.

[Watch British Virgin Islands vs Puerto Rico online free in the US on Fubo]

The local team has played three games: with two ties, and one loss. They are at the bottom of the group with two points. They have never participated in the Gold Cup before, but they are coming from a 6-0 loss precisely against Puerto Rico.

Los Boricuas, on the other hand, are atop of the group, and they can earn the promotion to League B, as well as a ticket to the Gold Cup preliminaries. If they get a favorable result, they will obtain that.

When will the match British Virgin Islands vs Puerto Rico be played?

The match between the British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico for the CONCACAF Nations League fixture will take place on Thursday, March 23 at A.O. Shirley Recreation Ground in

Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

British Virgin Islands vs Puerto Rico: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch British Virgin Islands vs Puerto Rico in the US

The match between the British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (7-day free trial). Other options to watch the game are: TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Paramount+.