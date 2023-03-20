For Matchday 1 of the Euro Qualifiers, Denmark will host Finland. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Denmark will receive Finland in what will be the Matchday 1 of the Euro Qualifiers Group H. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Denmark vs Finland online free on FuboTV]

It is possibly the most important game that group H will have, since the two main candidates to get with the first two places, which grant a place in the next Euro 2024, will play against each other. Although it is the first match, it could even be a point inflection in the long term.

Denmark come from having a forgettable participation in Qatar 2022, where they could not even pass the group stage despite being one of the favorites. They want to put that behind them and focus on what's next. Finland is a team that has grown a lot in recent years and seeks to be present again in UEFA's most important tournament of nations.

When will Denmark vs Finland be played?

This Euro Qualifiers match between Denmark and Finland that will take place at the Parken Stadium, in Copenhagen, Denmark will be played this Thursday, March 23 at 3:45 PM (ET).

Denmark vs Finland: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:45 PM

CT: 2:45 PM

MT: 1:45 PM

PT: 12:45 PM

How to watch Denmark vs Finland

Denmark and Finland will play this Euro Qualifiers match on Thursday, March 23 at 8:00 PM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Fox Soccer Plus, VIX+.

