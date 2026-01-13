Nick Sirianni confirms change in Eagles coaching staff to help Jalen Hurts in 2026

Being the Super Bowl champions, expectations were high for Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. However, after a Wild Card round loss, head coach Nick Sirianni decided to change some stuff in the coaching staff.

In a social media post from the Eagles’ profiles, Sirianni stated that the team will relieve Kevin Patullo from the offensive coordinator duties. While Patullo will no longer be the OC, Sirianni is open to keeping Patullo on staff, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

In 2025, the offense took a hit as Patullo took over the coordinator role following Kellen Moore’s departure. Patullo failed to properly utilize wide receiver AJ Brown and running back Saquon Barkley, who were key for the team’s Super Bowl win in the 2024 season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This is a developing story…