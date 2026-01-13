Nick Sirianni confirms change in Eagles coaching staff to help Jalen Hurts in 2026

Trending topics:
The Philadelphia Eagles came to an abrupt end to the season, and less than a week later, head coach Nick Sirianni announced a change in the coaching staff to provide further help to Jalen Hurts.

By Bruno Milano

Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles.
© Elsa/Getty ImagesHead coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Being the Super Bowl champions, expectations were high for Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. However, after a Wild Card round loss, head coach Nick Sirianni decided to change some stuff in the coaching staff.

In a social media post from the Eagles’ profiles, Sirianni stated that the team will relieve Kevin Patullo from the offensive coordinator duties. While Patullo will no longer be the OC, Sirianni is open to keeping Patullo on staff, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

In 2025, the offense took a hit as Patullo took over the coordinator role following Kellen Moore’s departure. Patullo failed to properly utilize wide receiver AJ Brown and running back Saquon Barkley, who were key for the team’s Super Bowl win in the 2024 season.

This is a developing story…

