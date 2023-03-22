French Guiana and Dominican Republic will face off for the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League.Here, check out all you need to know about this match, including date, time and where to watch it or stream it.

French Guiana and Dominican Republic will face off for the fifth round of the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League. While the hosts are first in the table of Group D of League B with seven points, the visitors are third after losing their last game against Guatemala.

Meanwhile, the local side are coming off from a 2-2 draw in a friendly match against Martinique in February. In the competition, they won their last game against Belize 1-0 thanks to a 80th minute goal by Joel Sarruco.

Dominican Republic is also coming from a 1-1 draw against Cuba in a friendly. However, they need the win at the Stade Municipal if they want to maintain their chances to be promoted to League A and earn a spot in the Gold Cup.

When will French Guiana vs Dominican Republic be played?

The match between French Guiana and Dominican Republic for the CONCACAF Nations League fixture will take place on Thursday, March 23 at Stade Municipal Dr. Edmard in Remire-Montjoly, a suburb of Cayenne, French Guiana.

French Guiana vs Dominican Republic: Time by State in the US

ET: 5:30 PM

CT: 4:30 PM

MT: 3:30 PM

PT: 2:30 PM

How to watch French Guiana vs Dominican Republic in the US

The Concacaf Nations League game between French Guiana and Dominican Republic will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (7-day free trial). Other options to watch the game are: TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Paramount+.