Juventus take on Sevilla at Allianz Stadium for the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Juventus and Sevilla meet in the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League. This game will take place at Allianz Stadium. The visitors know how to go far within the tournament. Here is all the detailed information about this Europa League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Juventus vs Sevilla online free in the US on Fubo]

Juventus had to fight to eliminate Sporting CP, in the end they won 2-1 on aggregate, that victory was a relief even though they were favorites and had eliminated two underdogs in the previous rounds (Nantes and SC Freiburg).

Sevilla are always favorites in the UEFA Europa League thanks to the fact that they have multiple titles, and the best thing is that they eliminated Manchester United, Fenerbahce and PSV Eindhoven to reach the semi-finals.

When will Juventus vs Sevilla be played?

Juventus and Sevilla play for the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League on Thursday, May 11 at Allianz Stadium. The home team knows that the visitors have no mercy against anyone.

Juventus vs Sevilla: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Juventus vs Sevilla in the US

This game for the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League, Juventus and Sevilla at the Allianz Stadium on Thursday, May 11, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN App, VIX+, TUDN.com, TUDN USA.