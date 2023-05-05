For the Matchday 11 of the 2023 MLS, Los Angeles Galaxy will host Colorado Rapids. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

[Watch LA Galaxy vs Colorado Rapids online in the US on Apple TV]

It will be a duel between two teams that are not going through their best moment. On the side of the Colorado Rapids, they have barely been able to obtain 9 points in 10 games played, which leaves them in the 11th position. The good news for them is that they are only three points behind Minnesota, last qualified.

On the local side, Los Angeles Galaxy, two Matchdays ago they achieved their first victory, but in the previous one they lost again. They have barely 6 points in 9 games, very little for a team that was thought to fight to qualify for the postseason. They need to win in order to put this bad moment behind them.

When will LA Galaxy vs Colorado Rapids be played?

The game for the Matchday 11 of the 2023 MLS between LA Galaxy and Colorado Rapids at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles, California will be played this Saturday, May 6 at 10:30 PM (ET).

LA Galaxy vs Colorado Rapids: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

How to watch LA Galaxy vs Colorado Rapids

This 2023 MLS game between LA Galaxy and Colorado Rapids will be broadcast in the United States on Apple TV.

