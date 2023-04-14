Leon host Chivas on Matchday 15 of Liga MX Clausura 2023. Read here to find out the kick-off time of the game and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

In a very long awaited matchup, Chivas visit Leon in Liga MX Clausura 2023 on Saturday, April 15 at Estadio Nou Camp. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

[Watch Leon vs Chivas online free in the US on Fubo]

Leon had a slow start of the season, but the new project under coach Nicolas Larcamon is finally giving results. They are on fourth place in Liga MX with 26 points and last Tuesday eliminated Violette of Haiti to clinch a berth in the semifinals of the 2022-2023 Concacaf Champions League.

Meanwhile, Chivas are also in the middle of a solid rebuilding process with coach Veljko Paunovic. Guadalajara have become once again a contender in Liga MX's championship and need to finish in the Top 4 to guarantee a direct spot in the quarterfinals. The famous Rebaño is currently on sixth place with 25 points.

When will Leon vs Chivas be played?

Leon will face Chivas as part of Matchday 15 in Liga MX Clausura 2023. The game is scheduled to be played on Saturday, April 15 at 9:05 PM (ET) in Estadio Nou Camp.

Leon vs Chivas: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:05 PM

CT: 8:05 PM

MT: 7:05 PM

PT: 6:05 PM

How to watch Leon vs Chivas

Leon and Chivas clash at Estadio Nou Camp in Liga MX Clausura 2023. The game will be available on Fubo (7-day free trial) in the US. Other options if you don't want to miss it in the United States are TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA and Univision.