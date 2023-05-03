Millonarios take on America Mineiro at Estadio Nemesio Camacho El Campín in Bogota for the 2023 Copa Sudamericana. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Watch Millonarios vs America Mineiro online free in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Millonarios and America Mineiro meet in the 2023 Copa Sudamericana. This game will take place at Estadio Nemesio Camacho El Campín in Bogota. The home team is enjoying a winning streak. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023 Copa Sudamericana game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Millionaires are the Group F standings leaders with two resounding victories against Defensa y Justicia 3-0 and a recent one on the road against Peñarol 2-0.

America Mineiro got off to a good start with a 4-1 victory over Peñarol, but after that victory they lost on the road 1-2 against Defensa y Justicia.

When will Millonarios vs America Mineiro be played?

Millonarios and America Mineiro play for the 2023 Copa Sudamericana on Wednesday, May 3 at Estadio Nemesio Camacho El Campín in Bogota. This game is likely to be tight from the first minute.

Millonarios vs America Mineiro: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Millonarios vs America Mineiro in the US

This game for the 2023 Copa Sudamericana, Millonarios and America Mineiro at the Estadio Nemesio Camacho El Campín in Bogota on Wednesday, May 3, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is beIN SPORTS CONNECT.