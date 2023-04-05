Boca Juniors will visit Monagas at Estadio Monumental de Maturín on Matchday 1 of the 2023 Copa Libertadores. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in the US.

Group F of the 2023 Copa Libertadores will have a clash between Monagas and Boca Juniors on Matchday 1. This game will take place at Estadio Monumental de Maturín. Read along to know more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

[Watch Monagas vs Boca Juniors online free in the US on Fubo]

Monagas will start the competition receiving a title candidate, but at least they are going to play at home. They will have to make the most out of playing in front of their fans since it’s a tough group for them. The Venezuelans currently rank third in the league, 10 points behind the leader after just eight matchdays.

For Boca Juniors it’s a great opportunity to continue building from their last match. They have been a bit irregular even firing their head coach, although they get here after a 3-0 win in their league. The Xeneizes are eighth in the Argentinian domestic competition with 14 points in nine matchups.

When will Monagas vs Boca Juniors be played?

Monagas will host Boca Juniors on Matchday 1 of the 2023 Copa Libertadores this Thursday, April 6. The game will be played at Estadio Monumental de Maturín.

Monagas vs Boca Juniors: Time by State in the US

ET: 8 PM

CT: 7 PM

MT: 6 PM

PT: 5 PM

How to watch Monagas vs Boca Juniors in the US

The game between Monagas and Boca Juniors on Matchday 1 of the 2023 Copa Libertadores will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. BeIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, and beIN SPORTS are the other options.