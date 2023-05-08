Monterey Bay will host LAFC for the 2023 US Open Cup round of 32. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Monterey Bay will face LAFC for the 2023 US Open Cup round of 32. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

After going through three very tough first rounds in this 2023 US Open Cup, Monterey Bay (who participate in the second division USL Championships in the United States) will seek to stay alive in this competition that brings together all American soccer teams regardless of their category.

And in the third round they gave one of the great surprises of the tournament, eliminating an MLS team such as the San Jose Earthquakes. Now they hope to be able to give a new surprise, although it will be more difficult since their rivals will be LAFC, the last MLS champions and who are fighting for leadership in the Western Conference in that league.

When will Monterey Bay vs LAFC be played?

The game for the 2023 US Open Cup round of 32 between Monterey Bay and LAFC at the Cardinale Stadium, Seaside, California will take place this Tuesday, May 9 at 10:30 PM (ET).

Monterey Bay vs LAFC: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

How to watch Monterey Bay vs LAFC

This game for the 2023 US Open Cup round of 32 between Monterey Bay and LAFC can be watched in the United States on: CBS All Access.

