Peru U17 take on Venezuela U17 at Estadio Christian Benítez Betancourt in Guayaquil for the 2023 South American U-17 Championship.

Peru U17 and Venezuela U17 meet in the 2023 South American U-17 Championship. This game will take place at Estadio Christian Benítez Betancourt in Guayaquil. The Peruvians want to win after being humiliated in a recent game. Here is all the detailed information about this U-17 game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Peru U17 couldn't do anything to stop the offensive power of the Argentinians in what was a humiliating 0-3 loss. All the goals in that game were scored in the first half.

Venezuela U17 are in third place in the standings with a record of one win, one draw and one loss. The Venezuelans are classified to play in the Final Stage of the tournament.

When will Peru U17 vs Venezuela U17 be played?

Peru U17 and Venezuela U17 play for the 2023 South American U-17 Championship on Saturday, April 8 at Estadio Christian Benítez Betancourt in Guayaquil. The Peruvians are eliminated, they have no chance of reaching the next stage.

Peru U17 vs Venezuela U17: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Peru U17 vs Venezuela U17 in the US

This game for the 2023 South American U-17 Championship, Peru U17 and Venezuela U17 at the Estadio Christian Benítez Betancourt in Guayaquil on Saturday, April 8, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are Foxsports.com, ViX, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2.